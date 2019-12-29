WEST UNION — The city of Hawkeye has turned to the Fayette County District Courts in a property dispute with K&K Gardens.
The city filed a petition on Dec. 18 seeking punitive damages and an injunction against K&K Garden’s continuing to have a pair of standalone hoop buildings on city property.
According to the petition signed by Hawkeye Mayor Donald Kelly, the buildings are on city-owned property described as South Street, “a public street of the city of Hawkeye” that are adjacent to lots 40-44. K&K Gardens owners Keith and Kelli Kovarik own Lot 44, among other property where the business operates.
The city has asked Keith Kovarick to remove the buildings from city property, but “directly and through his legal council” he said they intend to not move the buildings.
The petition calls the Kovariks’ buildings on city property a continuing and unlawful trespass.
The city is asking for a judgment against the Kovariks “in a fair and reasonable amount, plus interest, as provided by law and the costs of this action and punitive damages and further prays for injunctive relief restricting Defendants from continuing to leave the buildings upon the Plaintiff’s property.”