City’s rental inspection program slowly seeing progress

The city of Oelwein’s Community Development Department (CDD) has issued its six-month report. The report highlights the progress made on the rental inspection program, and the work that is yet to be accomplished.
By the numbers presented, the inspection process is about one-third of the way through the 830-or-more rental units in Oelwein.
The CDD has held 298 inspections, as of the end of September. There were 193 initial inspections, with 105 follow-up inspections made. The city inspectors worked to stay on top and follow through with the large number of inspections of which rescheduling was done 59 times.
The CDD reports there are now 70 rental units in Oelwein that are fully compliant.
In addition, 28 properties have notices posted on them, and 14 more are registered as vacant properties. There are also 13 pending unregistered property citations with scheduled court appearances, and six active 657A properties, meaning the city has petitioned for title of properties as deemed abandoned.
The CDD also reports that the city has seen a 23 percent increase in permits issued from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2019, with 359, as compared to 275 permits issued in 2018.
Anyone with questions regarding fees, inspection schedules, etc., may call the Community Development Department in City Hall at 283-5862. Most of the information is also available on the city of Oelwein website.