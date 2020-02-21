Oelwein City Council members and interested citizens will take part in a tour of city-owned properties Saturday morning, Feb. 22. A total of 17 homes have been selected for this tour, of which 6 are currently occupied. The group will not be going inside the occupied homes, but merely driving past them.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said a school bus from high school will be used for the tour. “If anybody wants to jump in, they are welcome and drive around town during the morning. We’re meeting at City Hall at 8 a.m. and tour will go on until noon,” said Mulfinger in inviting interested members of the public.
Mulfinger said the tour will return to council chambers where Council will have a working lunch for discussion of the tour. While the meeting will be open to the public, it will not be a time for public comment, as the Council will have a lot of work to get done, Mulfinger said.
He said the majority of the homes on the tour are from the Davey Doin’s acquisition and some of these homes are not inhabitable. The Council’s job will be to make a decision on what to do with the homes they have seen on Saturday. Mulfinger added that three of the homes may have decent resale value.
Mulfinger said the 17 homes on the tour are just a fraction of the city’s total holdings. The city currently has 45 residential houses on its rolls and more than 15 vacant properties with no homes on them. The old Chamber building on First Street SW is the only commercial property.
“We would really like to see neighbors of some of these properties maybe express an interest in buying them. We hope to see some of them on the tour Saturday,” Mulfinger said.