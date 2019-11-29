Oelwein City Council approved a pay request to Portzen Construction for work completed on the disinfection and 42 Well improvement project. This payment of $47,024.05 marks the 14th payment on the $1.24 million project that is coming to an end after more than two years. The No. 42 Well is now fully operational after a complete rehabilitation. The project also included minor adjustments to the city’s other two wells, marking the first time in several years that all three of the city’s wells are operating at the same time.
The Council is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of a home rehabilitation revolving loan fund program that is being developed with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
This program will provide low interest loans to homeowners to repair and rehabilitate their homes. Seed funds of $125,000 in local option sales tax dollars have already been allocated by the Council.
The Council also approved a resolution authorizing a home application to the Iowa Finance Authority and expenditure of funds to be applied to local match for a home application. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained this is a new program designed to allow the city to partner with potential new home buyers, so more can qualify for home ownership. Upper Explorerland will also administer this program, and applications will be available at City Hall.
Council
City Councilwoman Renee Cantrell reported on the November Park & Rec meeting. Three Oelwein High School seniors gave a presentation on their senior seminar project. Blake Thomas, Tyler Hosto and James Moses told the board their desire to construct two composite benches and install them in the dog park. They gave a handout showing the layout and where they would like to install the benches. The board gave approval to their project. Cantrell also reported Woodlawn Cemetery will soon have new signage that is being made at the high school.
Councilman Warren Fisk reported on the Housing Committee meeting that was held Nov. 18. Upper Explorerland Housing Department head Katie Nolte gave options for the city to start a revolving loan fund for housing in Oelwein. This is the revolving loan fund for owner-occupied home rehabilitation that the Council approved Monday night.
Fisk said he wanted to make sure the program helps rehab houses that are solid and just need some work to continue providing a good place to live in Oelwein. He said Jay Shekleton gave a presentation of ideas on homes that can be built on 50-foot lots, and what can be done in Oelwein, where there is an abundance of smaller building lots. Fisk said the presentation helped him see possibilities and hopes someone will make it work to enhance housing in the community.
A work session on the city audit was held following the regular meeting.