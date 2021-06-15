CLERMONT — Area residents are invited to join the Classic Tractors 16th Annual Spring Ride showcasing Northeast Iowa’s beautiful scenery on Saturday, June 26, or on the rain date, Sunday, June 27. Registration is at the Clermont City Park from 7-8:30 a.m., with the 43-mile ride leaving at 8:45 a.m.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served. The ride leaves Clermont and heads to the Big Fish Hatchery for morning break. Then it’s on to St. Olaf’s Tap for lunch. The ride returns via Farmersburg Park, to the Elgin Tap and back to Clermont.
No tractor, no problem — Ride in Classic Tractors comfy 20-passenger covered shuttle. Persons will need to call ahead to reserve a passenger seat. Classic Tractors is a non-profit corporation with proceeds going to local county food pantries, NICC Student Crisis Fund, fire departments and community betterment projects. To pre-register or for more information, call Denny Wilkins, 563-379-0817 or Jan Bear, 563-380-7600.