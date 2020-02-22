Clayton County Sheriff Michael Tschirgi is investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday afternoon at 42029 Heiderscheit Rd., rural Holy Cross.
According to the sheriff’s report, a preliminary investigation revealed Lawrence E. Turner, 51, of Guttenberg died in the home after being shot with a handgun. The investigation into the cause, manner and circumstances of the death is underway by the sheriff’s office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
This remains an active investigation and no further details were being released.
Sheriff Tschirgi reported his office was assisted by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Public Safety Agencies, and the Holy Cross/North Buena Vista first responders.