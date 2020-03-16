Until further notice, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns, all Clayton County offices listed below are closed to the public, according to a news release issued Monday morning by the Board of Supervisors.
"It is our intent to continue essential public services," the supervisors said- "Appointments are required- Law Enforcement Center and services will continue with extra protocols in place. Essential court proceedings are still taking place.
"The Clayton County Board of Supervisors recommend suspending all public gatherings at this time. If you have questions, you may contact the corresponding offices."
• Auditor’s Office: 563-245-1106 (Suspending passport services)
• Treasurer’s Office: 563-245-1807 (Suspending driver’s license services)
• Driver’s License: 563-245-3200
• Recorder’s Office: 563-245-2710. (Please use the U.S. Postal Service for vital records: birth, death, marriage. Use mail service or E-submit for real estate)
• Assessor’s Office: 563-245-2533
• Clerk of Court: 563-245-2204
• Law Enforcement Center: 563-245-2422 (Suspending fingerprinting, inmate visitation, work release, and gun permits.)
• Secondary Roads: 563-245-1782
• Veteran’s Services: 563-245-1865
• Visiting Nurses and Public Health: 563-245-1145
• Unity Point at Home: 563-245-2064
• Community Action: 563-245-2452
• Substance Abuse: 563-245-1546
• Emergency Management: 563-245-3004
• Environmental Health and Zoning: 563-245-2451 (Suspending private well testing, septic and well permitting emergency situations only. The board of adjustment meeting for March 17 is canceled.)
• Board of Supervisors: 563-245-2166
• Osborne Nature Center: 563-245-1516 (All conservation programs and events cancelled until advertised otherwise).