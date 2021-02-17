Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H club will hold its first meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Zion Lutheran Church basement. It's not to late to join and anyone with questions can contact Michele Kelly at the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing kellymd@iastate.edu. There are many fun projects and opportunities waiting to be discovered.

