Three newly-elected members to Oelwein City Council took oaths of office prior the start of the final Council meeting of 2019. Mayor Peggy Sherrets administered oaths to Councilmen Matt Weber, representing the First Ward, and Charles Gerdts representing Third Ward. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger gave the oath of office to incoming Mayor Brett DeVore. At Large electee Tom Stewart was not available.
Oelwein resident Jake Blitsch gave a personal tribute to Mayor Sherrets, thanking her for seven years of dedication to the city. OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard also publicly thanked the mayor for her service to the community and help in facilitating many projects and improvements.
As Council proceedings got underway, approval was given to Mayor Sherrets’ recommendation to appoint Rex Ericson to fill the at-large vacancy. She then administered the oath of office to Ericson and he took his seat on the Council for the remainder of the meeting.
The Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, to dispose of six properties the city has acquired through the 657A process (abandoned structures), 14 Second Ave. N.W., 20 Second Ave. N.W., 24 Second Ave. N.W., 129 Fifth Ave. N.E., 608 First Ave. S.E., and 620 Third Ave. S.W. Northeast Iowa Community Action expressed an interest in building an affordable new home at 20 Second Ave. N.W. The Council approved the plans for a home with double attached garage, featuring two bedrooms on the main level, and two more with family room on the lower level. Councilman Warren Fisk asked the NEICAC representative to consider adding another foot of depth to the garage if it would not add too much cost to the construction project. Fisk lives in one of the homes that NEICAC constructed in southwest Oelwein and said his pickup barely fits in his attached garage. The representative said he would take that information into consideration.
The City Street Department building will get a makeover and expansion following a public hearing at which no objections were made. The estimated cost of the project is $229,000 and includes a 24x60 ft. addition to the south end of the existing Street Shop with concrete floor and drain, new steel roof, siding, trim and insulation. Yoder Construction of Waverly submitted the lowest bid for the project ($128,000) and was awarded the contract. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2020. The project is funded through the Donaldson sale, road user tax and water funds.