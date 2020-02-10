Oelwein City Council will consider a resolution of necessity for assessments covering the Outer Road and Sixth Street NE improvement project when it meets tonight in regular session. The road will go from a chip seal surface to an asphalt overlay, with the project taking place this summer. Total project cost is $288,494.58, which is being split equally between Fayette County and the city of Oelwein.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger is recommending the Council set the maximum assessment for this road at 45 percent, based on previous Council discussion. Even though set at maximum assessment, Council can change that amount when they finalize the assessment later. Historically, the city has assessed roads 50 percent for residential. A public hearing will be held prior to a vote on this resolution, at which time members of the community can voice concerns for the project and the assessment.
The Council is expected to pass a resolution authorizing issuance of approximately $2.4 million general obligation corporate purpose bonds, Series 2020, and provide for the tax levy to pay for it. Funds from this loan will be used for street repair, public safety radio upgrades, fire department pumper and radios, addition of trails to the city, and upgrades to old equipment at the aquatic center.
There have been issues with the traffic signal at the intersection of Charles Street and Highway 150. The Council will consider a motion authorizing repairs by K&W Electric, Inc., not to exceed $45,000.
According to Josh Johnson’s January Parks Report, vandalism to city property does not stop during winter months. In early January, someone kicked in a bathroom door at the Wings Park restroom along Eighth Avenue NE. High school students in the metals program at the Regional Tech Center are completing some metal security doors to protect park bathrooms that will be installed soon.
City Council proceedings begin at 6 tonight at City Hall.