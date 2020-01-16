County road improvement project moves forward without local assessments

Residents along 6th Avenue SW and Q Avenue around 10th Street SW will not face an assessment when the Fayette County Engineering Department overlays the road later this year. Oelwein City Council members failed to pass a resolution designating FOX Engineering to prepare assessment documents for the five property owners along the three-quarter-mile stretch that borders city limits to the southwest.
Councilwoman Renee Cantrell initiated a discussion when the resolution came up for a vote. She said the county is planning the project (at a cost of approximately $123,500), and the city will pay for a portion (approximately $34,000). She said if it comes to a vote on assessments, she would have to vote “no.”
Mayor Brett DeVore called for a motion on the proposed resolution, but none was made, and the measure died for lack of a motion. The county will be accepting bids for the project on Jan. 20, so the road overlay project will go forward, but without local assessments.
The Council gave approval to moving forward with disposal of properties the city has acquired through 657A, forfeiture, and Davey Doins. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported there are interested buyers on the six properties, and it is the city’s desire to move on them as soon as possible.
Four 2020 Housing Tax Abatement applications were approved through a resolution. The city created the abatement program to provide a catalyst for new and improved housing. Under the program, a property must increase its assessed value in order to be eligible. The improved properties are 12 12 Second St. N.E. and 602 First Ave. N.E.; the new construction that was approved for abatement is located at 900 Seventh St. S.E. and 115 13th Ave. N.E.
Preliminary plans were approved for a road improvement project for a portion of Sixth Street NE east to Outer Road and Outer Road south to East Charles Street. This calls for 6-inch HMA paving at a project cost of $288,494.58. The cost will be shared between Fayette County and the city.
Mayor DeVore announced Council liaison appointments to committees that had been discussed during a work session before the 6 p.m. meeting. No further business was discussed and the meeting adjourned.