The Covid Care Cruise, back by popular demand, will be held Friday, July 24th 5-7 p.m.
To maintain safety for the public during this pandemic the cruise will be conducted differently this time.
The cruise will be at the south end of town from Oelwein City Park to Dollar Fresh. Birdnow Motor Trade of Oelwein is allowing cars to park on the sales lot and promote safe social distancing on private property.
All enthusiasts and/or spectators are invited to come and cruise or come to Birdnow and park to enjoy the cars. As always all cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.