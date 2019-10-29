Crash at uncontrolled rural intersection

Two drivers escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicles collided and rolled at the rural intersection of Neon Road and 80th Street Thursday.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Oct. 24, approximately two miles south of Maynard on a gravel road. According to the sheriff’s report, Thomas Trainer, 23, of Oelwein was driving south on Neon Road in a 2012 Ford Escape, when he collided with a 2001 Ford F250 pickup driven east by Carlos Mayen, 44, of Maynard, at the uncontrolled intersection with 80th Street.
Minor injuries were reported, however, both vehicles sustained major damage. Mayen was cited for no valid driver’s license, and Trainer was cited for failure to yield to the vehicle on the right, both simple misdemeanors.