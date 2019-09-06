An Oelwein man charged with attempted murder has made bail after it was reduced by $15,000.
Ross Ian Rivers Cashen, 29, is charged in Fayette County District Court with attempted murder, a class B felony, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. District Court Judge John J. Sullivan initially set bond on Aug. 2 at $50,000 cash only.
Public Defender Andrew P. Thalacker was appointed to represent Cashen. Acting on a motion from Thalacker, District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl agreed to reduce Cashen’s bail to $35,000 and allowing a 10 percent cash deposit appearance bond.
Cashen pleaded not guilty on Aug. 26.
Cashen was released from the Fayette County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 5, after Darlene Juchem of Waterloo posted the $3,500 cash bond.
Cashen is accused of firing a gun at least five times at Christopher Lee Bormann on Thursday, Aug. 1, in Oelwein, missing him each time, according to the criminal complaint. He stopped firing when his gun ran out of ammunition.
Bormann wanted to talk to Cashen about an accident that damaged Bormann’s vehicle, police said.
Oelwein Police arrested Cashen after finding him hiding at his mother’s Oelwein apartment, the complaint says.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m., Oct. 21, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.