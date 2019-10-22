Wednesday, Oct. 16
At about 2:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 34, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop neat Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest in Independence. Newman was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
At about 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Lynn Bond, 45, of Manchester, following a traffic stop in the 1700 block Washburn Avenue (Highway 187) south of Lamont. Bond was charge with third or subsequent possession of marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and was issued citations for operating non-registered vehicle, title transfer violation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested a 16-year-old male, charging him with operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). This juvenile was booked and released to parents/guardians, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in the matter.
Thursday, Oct. 17
At about 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dana Ann Eder, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 18
At about 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Joseph Bagby, 36, of Winthrop, following a disturbance in the 2900 block 270th Street east of Quasqueton. Bagby was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (class D felony).
Saturday, Oct. 19
At about 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Ross Ian Rivers Cashen, 39, of Waterloo and Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, of Hazleton, following a traffic stop in the 1500 block Fairbank Amish Boulevard. Cashen was charged with possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Moritz was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).