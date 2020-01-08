Tuesday, Dec. 31
At 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher John Kearns, 37, of Hazleton, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), and was cited for unsafe approach to emergency vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
At 2 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trevor Carl Christopherson, 30, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), second offence possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor), carrying weapons (aggravated misdemeanor), first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Third Avenue SE in Independence.
At approximately 3 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicole Leanne Burgos, 26, of Oelwein, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for forgery (Class D felony) and forgery (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department and Jesup Police Department in different cases. Burgos was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joe William Detweiler, 19, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1500 block of Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 2
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christina Marie Mehmen, 35, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Lee Johnson, 42, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 100 block of East Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
Friday, Jan. 3
At 10:05 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Thibadeau, 33, of Manchester, and Mary Florence Pirtle, 66, of Lamont. Thibadeau was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Thibadeau was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Delaware County. Pirtle was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Jan. 4
At 8:15 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Pirtle, 24, of Lamont. Pirtle was charged with second offense possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
At 4:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and two counts of possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter. This arrest was made in the 2500 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.