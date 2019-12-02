Monday, Nov. 25
At 5:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 30, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 6:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Montrell La Marcus Phillips, 39, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 8 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Ann Baker, 29, of Toddville, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
At 10:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Paul Zieser, 48, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on Aug. 15, 2019.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
At 11 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott Deitrick Overmann, 41, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 28
At 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Caleb Nemmers, 29, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 8:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, of Lamont, for fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Friday, Nov. 29
At 6 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Larry Uchytil, 59, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.