Monday, July 8
At 6:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 1000 block of Nathan Bethel Avenue southwest of Stanley. According to the investigation, a 2011 Ford E450 Schwan’s delivery truck, operated by Kimori Kai Goldsberry, 56, of Elkader, was traveling southbound on Nathan Bethel Avenue when Goldsberry lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch and became stuck. Subsequent to the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, Goldsberry was arrested and charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. No injuries or damage was reported.
Friday, July 12
At 10 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cole Michael Thompson, 25, of Oelwein. Thompson was charged with third or subsequent operating while intoxicated (Class D felony) and driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Main Street in Hazleton.