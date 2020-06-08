Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT... .WIDESPREAD RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE AREA THROUGH 11 PM. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY FOR AREAS NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. BE ALERT FOR RISING WATER LEVELS TONIGHT ALONG AREA RIVERS WITH FLOODING POSSIBLE WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAIN FALLS. PEOPLE LIVING OR WITH INTERESTS ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, FLOYD, HOWARD, MITCHELL, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, DODGE, FILLMORE, HOUSTON, MOWER, OLMSTED, WABASHA, AND WINONA. IN WISCONSIN, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLARK, CRAWFORD, GRANT, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, RICHLAND, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU, AND VERNON. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. ROCK AND MUD SLIDES COULD ALSO OCCUR IN STEEPER TERRAIN. THOSE LIVING ALONG WATERWAYS ARE URGED TO PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. THOSE CAMPING IN LOW LYING AREAS SHOULD BE READY TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND SHOULD FLASH FLOODING DEVELOP. &&