Monday, June 1
At 9:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 31, and Patrick James Conry, 31, both of Lamont. Wise was arrested on an active warrant from Buchanan County for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). Conry was arrested on an active warrant from Buchanan County for second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Tuesday, June 2
At approximately 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 205th Street and Nathan Bethel Boulevard east of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1999 Cadillac Deville operated by Nicholas Hare of Aurora was traveling eastbound on 205th Street. Hare stopped at the stop sign at Nathan Bethel Avenue and proceeded, pulling into the path of a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Meredith Miller of Independence. Miller was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Hare was uninjured in the accident and was cited for failure to yield right of way. This accident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
At approximately 8 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Clayton Gene Tilton, 35, and Rachel Renee Tilton, 35, both of Brandon. John was arrested on an active warrant from Buchanan County for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class D felony), failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). Rachel was arrested on an active warrant from Buchanan County for child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 3200 block of Everly Avenue near Brandon.