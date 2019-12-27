Sunday, Dec. 15
At 1:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy William Dudley, 31, of Winthrop, for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Pine Creek Avenue west of Winthrop.
At 1:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian Dewayne Miller, 50, of Iowa City, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and North Fourth Street in Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 16
At 7 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Autumn Christine Meiborg, 21, of Cedar Rapids, on two active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
At 3 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Anthony Knight, 40, of Maquoketa, on an active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 19
At approximately 5:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 30, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. Ahrens was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 20
At 12:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Robert Thorpe, 44, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue SW in Independence. Thorpe was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to carry proof of insurance.
Saturday, Dec. 21
At 7:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in near the 251 mile marker on Highway 20. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest.