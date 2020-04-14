While the former director of Little Husky Childcare in Oelwein accepted a plea deal that placed her on probation for up to five years, the non-profit is still dealing with financial fallout from her embezzlement of nearly $10,000.
Jessica Bratten, 39, of Oelwein, was sentenced on Monday in Fayette County District Court after submitting written plea of guilty on Friday to second-degree theft, a Class D felony, as part of a plea agreement accepted by Fayette County Attorney W. Wayne Saur.
District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl agreed with the tenets of the agreement, sentencing Bratten to two to five years of supervised probation. Violation of the terms of that probation could lead to up to five years in prison, which was suspended along with a $750 fine plus a surcharge.
Bratten was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution, at this point, to the Greater Oelwein Area Child Development Center, Inc., which operates Little Husky Childcare.
Although Bratten stole $9,811.07 from the non-profit, insurance covered all by $2,000 of the loss. However, an additional restitution claim could be coming.
"During the process of the embezzlement, payroll taxes were not paid," Fayette County Attorney W.Wayne Saur wrote in a court filing. "The Greater Oelwein Child Development Center, Inc. is in the process of appealing the penalties, late fees and interest, so the amount of restitution owing in this regard is unknown at this point."
As figures become available, prosecution will share them with the court and defense.
"A claim for additional victim restitution may be made," Saur wrote.
Bratten admitted in her plea that from Oct. 24, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, she took between $1,500 and $10,000 from Little Husky Daycare and Preschool to pay personal bills or for other personal matters on various days and times.
According to an accounting for restitution by Little Husky Learning Center filed with the court in December, the total theft was $9,811.07. She paid $2,331.74 in checks to herself and $7,479.33 in payments elsewhere, the largest of which were to Alliant Energy.
Bratten was represented by attorney John J. Sullivan.
Bratten’s theft was found out after Josh Ehn, who chaired the Little Husky Learning Center Childcare Board, found an irregularity during a review of financial documents in October. An investigation was launched with the county attorney’s office and she was summoned by the court on Nov. 22, 2019, to answer to the theft charge.
Bratten had been employed at the center from August 2018 until the Childcare Board of Directors dismissed her in October 2019.