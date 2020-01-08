Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Thursday, Jan. 2
At 12:58 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Marie Heins, 44, from Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant for fifth-degree theft. Heins was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $500 cash bond pending an appearance with a magistrate.
Monday, Jan. 6
At 11:21 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Allen Peltier, 50, at a residence in Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for Sex Offender Registry violation (providing false information). Peltier was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $5,000 cash bond.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
At 1:04 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a car vs deer accident in the 13000 block of Highway 150. Upon investigation Amanda Stickfort, 21 of Oelwein was traveling northbound on Highway 150 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. The vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler 200 sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. There were no injuries reported. Upon further investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, Lucas Bennett, 28, of Oelwein, was arrested on a Clayton County warrant for violation of probation. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a correctional center. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.