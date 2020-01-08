Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Lucas Bennett

Thursday, Jan. 2

At 12:58 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Marie Heins, 44, from Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant for fifth-degree theft. Heins was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $500 cash bond pending an appearance with a magistrate.

Monday, Jan. 6

At 11:21 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Allen Peltier, 50, at a residence in Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for Sex Offender Registry violation (providing false information). Peltier was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $5,000 cash bond.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

At 1:04 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a car vs deer accident in the 13000 block of Highway 150. Upon investigation Amanda Stickfort, 21 of Oelwein was traveling northbound on Highway 150 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. The vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler 200 sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. There were no injuries reported. Upon further investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, Lucas Bennett, 28, of Oelwein, was arrested on a Clayton County warrant for violation of probation. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a correctional center. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Tags