Tuesday, Aug. 13
At 2:05 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle on V68 near 100th Street for a traffic violation. Teresa L. Forbes, 43, of Postville, was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, charged with driving while license revoked, failure to file SR insurance, interference with official acts, and driving on the wrong side of the two-way highway.
Monday, Aug. 12
At 2:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took Kristy L. Hall, 24, of Oelwein, into custody on a valid Fayette County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia). Hall was held at the Fayette County Jail on a $1,500 cash only warrant. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:25 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Janita Kay Brown, 42, of Oelwein, on a valid Black Hawk County warrant for parole violation. Brown was held at the Fayette County Jail and later transferred to Black Hawk County.