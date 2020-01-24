Tuesday, Jan. 21
At 3:03 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the city of Clermont to a domestic disturbance. David W. Gyorko, 35, of Elgin, was arrested for domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). Gyorko was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held for an initial appearance with a magistrate.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
At 6:11 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to a three-vehicle accident near the area of Harding and Harvest Roads. A 2000 Chevrolet Prizm driven by Weller Clark, 18, of West Union, collided with a 2000 Chevrolet van being driven by Kevin Barlow, 53, of Centennial, Colorado. Barlow subsequently lost control causing another collision with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Duane Willhite, 62 of Denver, Iowa. All vehicles involved sustained reportable damage and no injuries were reported. The accident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Jan. 23
At 1:25 a.m. Gannon Willie, 21, of Cresco was taken into custody on two Fayette County warrants. They stem from original charges of failure to appear and violation of a no contact order. Willie is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $1000 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:42 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a disturbance taking place a residence. Upon investigation Jeremiah Bennett, 39, of Fayette was arrested and charged with domestic assault 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.