After a month long drug investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office executed two search warrants at 401 Union Street and another at 801 Spring Street, both in Clermont. Five individuals face charges as a result.
Ashley Marie White, 32, of Clermont was charged with possession of controlled substance 2nd (marijuana), an aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor and drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Luke Brett Lembke, 31, of Clermont was charged with gathering where controlled substance is unlawfully used, (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance first for both methamphetamine and marijuana, both serious misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance 1st for both methamphetamine and marijuana, both serious misdemeanors and drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Shannon Lee Thompson, 40, of Clermont was charged with gathering where controlled substance is unlawfully used, (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance second, for both methamphetamine and marijuana, both aggravated misdemeanors, and drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor
Alexander Michael Joseph Carlson, 24, of Postville was charged with possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine) third offense (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor and burglary in the third degree, Class D felony.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 19, of Clermont was charged with gathering where controlled substance is unlawfully used, (Class D felony) possession of a controlled substance first, for both methamphetamine and marijuana, both serious misdemeanors and drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
All subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office was assisted with the warrants by the Iowa State Patrol. Sheriff Marty Fisher states that this is still an ongoing investigation and more people could be facing charges as the investigation progresses.