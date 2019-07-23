DES MOINES – The Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a fraud alert warning the public about a preventive genetic (DNA) testing scam. Iowans have reported being contacted about this testing scam.
“Scammers are promoting a so-called free genetic (or DNA) test to Iowans on Medicare. People are falsely told that Medicare will pay for a preventive genetic test to check for cancer and a variety of other conditions,” said Kris Gross, director of the Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol. “Iowans are being targeted in a wide variety of ways including at health fairs, door to door and through telemarketing calls.”
Scammers ask for a cheek swab to send to a lab for analysis. The person is then asked for their Medicare number to cover the costs of the test. Don’t become a victim to this scam. Medicare does not cover genetic testing, except in very rare circumstances and such a test must be medically necessary and ordered by your own doctor.
“Walk away from this scam and hang up on any calls that attempt to secure your Medicare number,” encouraged Gross.
Iowans can report suspected Medicare fraud, including the genetic (DNA) test scam to the Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol, by calling (800) 351-4664 (TTY 800-735-2942) or reporting at https://iid.iowa.gov/iowa-smp-fraud-reporting-form.
More information regarding current scams can be found at http://smp.iowa.gov. The Senior Medicare Patrol is a service of the state of Iowa Insurance Division.