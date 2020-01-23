INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County jury on Wednesday found a 45-year-old Independence man guilty of burning down his house in an attempt to kill family members.
Shane Allen Heins is scheduled to be sentenced March 10 on one count of first-degree arson and two counts of attempt to commit murder.
Heins defense attorney, Patrick McMullen, of Waterloo, on Thursday filed a motion seeking a new trial.
The jury received the case and delivered its verdict before on Wednesday in Buchanan County District Court.
Heins was arrested after he set fire on March 2 to the house at 711 13th Street NE in Independence where he lived with three adult family members. He lit the fire that trapped two family members in a bedroom, where they had taken refuge after a verbal fight with Heins had escalated to the point that Heins had made deadly threats while holding a knife, broke several items in the home, overturned furniture, ignited two fires in the garage, threw motor oil on the kitchen floor and poured gasoline up a set of stairs in the garage to the kitchen doorway, according to a news release from Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden.
Family members extinguished the garage fires before Heins assaulted one family member, locking her out of the house, and the others retreated to the bedroom.
Heins set a fire in the living room by the front door as well as an additional fire on the gasoline-soaked stairs.
When he left the burning house, he encountered the family member he locked out and said, “Good luck trying to get in. You can watch your family rot in hell because that’s where they belong.”
Law enforcement had to rescue one of the two family members in the bedroom. The other had managed to escape through a bedroom window. Both were transferred by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Heins was later apprehended and arrested by law enforcement officers in Oelwein.
Arson in the first degree is a Class B felony and carries up to 25 years in prison. Attempt to commit murder is a Class B felony and carries up to 25 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 17 ½ years prior to parole eligibility, the county attorney said.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 10.
Heins is held without bond pending sentencing.