The Fayette County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a local business in the town of Waucoma, at 3:53 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
The caller stated he had allegedly been shot by an air gun and that the suspect was on foot.
Once deputies arrived on scene, an investigation took place and a search of the area was conducted. Many agencies assisted in what was believed to be a serious investigation. Upon completion of the investigation it was determined no burglary had taken place and that the alleged victim had made false reports to law enforcement.
Deputies arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 32, of Watkins, for false reports to a 911 communications center, a serious misdemeanor. Schanbeck was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits his initial appearance in court.
Sheriff Marty Fisher said the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Fire Department with their night drone and the Iowa State Patrol airplane.