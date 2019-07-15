Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, July 15

At 7:27 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 10 block 4th Avenue Southeast for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

Sunday, July 14

At 2:38 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.

Saturday, July 13

At 6:17 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County warrant on an original charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Fifth Street Northwest

Friday, July 12

At 7:23 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.

