Monday, July 15
At 7:27 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 10 block 4th Avenue Southeast for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Sunday, July 14
At 2:38 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, July 13
At 6:17 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County warrant on an original charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Fifth Street Northwest
Friday, July 12
At 7:23 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.