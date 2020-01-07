Thursday, Jan. 2
At 3:46 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 1100 block of First Avenue SW on a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 7:56 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Sixth Street SW on a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Friday, Jan. 3
At 11:28 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Fifth Avenue SE for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, Jan. 4
At 3:27 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Seventh Street SE on a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Monday, Jan. 6
At 1:20 a.m. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue SE for a reported altercation. Officers arrested Nicholas Jean Eickhoff, 21, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.