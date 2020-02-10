Saturday, Feb. 8
At 1:48 a.m., Matthew Wade Stacey, 25, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia simple misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and marijuana both serious misdemeanors. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Stacey at the 10 block of Second Avenue NW.
At 4:37 p.m., Oelwein Officers cited Jerry Wendell Bass, 47, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue SE. This citation stemmed from an abatement served in September 2019.
At 6:28 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Lee Heth, 33, of Oelwein. Heth was charged with domestic abuse — 2nd – aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest occurred following an incident in the 200 block of First Avenue NW
Friday, Feb. 7
At 6:12 p.m., Reid Michael Kimball, 48, was arrested on 3 Fayette County warrants, harassment 3rd degree, violation of no contact/protective order — contempt, and criminal mischief 4th degree. Kimball was arrested in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
At 2:12 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Conrad Avenson, 28, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of driving while barred. Avenson was also charged with possessing contraband – Class D felony and driving while barred – aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of First Ave SE.
At 2:32 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Sixth Ave SW for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
At 2:44 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 30, of Oelwein, for criminal mischief 4th degree. This arrest followed an incident in the 200 block Second Ave NW.
At 9:56 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Anthony Andrew Ledesma, 33, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Ave NE.