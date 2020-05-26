Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, May 22

At 6:27 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Christopher John Henderson, 36, of Oelwein. Henderson was arrested for domestic abuse assault — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue N.E.

Thursday, May 21

At 7:50 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 700 block of South Frederick for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation

At 10 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of 20th Street S.E. for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation

Tags