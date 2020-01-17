Sunday, Jan. 12
At 2:40 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of North Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
Saturday, Jan. 11
At 6:29 p.m., Oelwein Officer responded to the 10 block of South Frederick, where they arrested Clark David Moser, 62, of Oelwein, for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Thursday, Jan. 9
At 5:40 p.m., an Oelwein Officer responded to the 2500 block of South Frederick, where Scott Peltier, 50, of Fayette, was arrested for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
At 12:27 p.m., on Jan. 8 2019 Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of 8th Ave SW for a report of a Theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 6:32 p.m., Officers were called to the 2500 block of South Frederick for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation
Tuesday, Jan. 7
At 12:38 p.m., Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
Monday, Jan. 6
At 1:20 a.m., Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue SE in Oelwein for a reported altercation. Officers arrested Nicholas Jean Eickhoff, 21, of Oelwein, for assault displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.