Thursday, Aug. 15

At 8:20 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kimberly Marie Schoultz, 50, of Oelwein. Schoultz was charged with domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest resulted from an incident in the 100 block of Second Avenue NW.

