Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wednesday, March 4

At 12:26 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Lee Heth, 33, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of domestic abuse assault. This arrest followed an officers interaction with the suspect in the 1500 block of South Frederick.

At 9:58 p.m., Oelwein Officers cited Briana May Welsh, 35, of Waterloo for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue NE for defective equipment.

Tuesday, March 3

At 6:27 a.m., Oelwein Officers cited Jared Mason Opperman, 21, of Oelwein for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Avenue SE.

Monday, March 2

At 10:33 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation

Friday, Feb. 28

At 9:22 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of First Street SE for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation

At 9:26 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation

Tags