Wednesday, March 4
At 12:26 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Lee Heth, 33, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of domestic abuse assault. This arrest followed an officers interaction with the suspect in the 1500 block of South Frederick.
At 9:58 p.m., Oelwein Officers cited Briana May Welsh, 35, of Waterloo for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue NE for defective equipment.
Tuesday, March 3
At 6:27 a.m., Oelwein Officers cited Jared Mason Opperman, 21, of Oelwein for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Avenue SE.
Monday, March 2
At 10:33 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
Friday, Feb. 28
At 9:22 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of First Street SE for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 9:26 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation