Wednesday, Sept. 4
Oelwein Police Officers cited Brad James Maillie, 45, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 1000 block of First Avenue SE. This citation stemmed from abatement served in August.
At 7:56 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 100 block of First Street SW for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation
Oelwein Police Officers cited Randy Glenn Hummel, 44, of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue NE. This citation stemmed from abatement served in August.
Monday, Sept. 2
At 1:45 a.m. Oelwein Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 400 block of South Frederick. Officers arrested Anthony Nelson Dean, 46, of Cedar Rapids, on charges of interference with official acts and trespass, both simple misdemeanors, carrying weapons, serious misdemeanor, and theft 3rd degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. Dean was also served with a Linn County arrest warrant for driving while license barred and eluding.
Friday, Aug. 30
At 10 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Donald Burdette Johll, 53, of West Union, for trespass — simple misdemeanor. This arrest resulted from an incident in the 900 block of North Frederick.