Wednesday, April 1
At 9:43 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Andrew James Nagel, 21, of Oelwein. Nagel was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, a Class C felony and attempted burglary, Class D felony. This arrest followed an incident in the 1300 block of Sixth Street NE.
Tuesday, March 31
At 9:32 a.m., Oelwein Police cited Chester Lee Mosby Jr, 21, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Industrial Park Drive.
At 7:30 p.m., Oelwein Police cited Lucas Donald Folsom, 47, of Oelwein, for discharge of firearms in the city limits. This citation followed an incident in the area of the 200 block of 12th Street SW.