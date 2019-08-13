ELGIN — The theft of two puppies from the Gilbertson Nature Center has been solved following an investigation by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, on Aug. 7, the ranger at the Gilbertson Nature Center in Elgin, reported someone had broken into the petting zoo and stolen two puppies. After a two-day investigation the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recovered both puppies unharmed and returned them to the Nature Center.
On Monday, Aug. 12, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on five individuals, Michelle Nicole Teel, 31, of Hawkeye, James Alan Degreif, 18, of Wadena, and three juveniles from Hawkeye, with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. All three juveniles were referred to juvenile court services.
Sheriff Marty Fisher thanks the community for promptly responding with tips leading to the whereabouts of the missing puppies.