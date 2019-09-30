Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FROM TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TROPICAL MOISTURE FROM BOTH THE GULF OF MEXICO AND NORTHEAST PACIFIC WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA FROM TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL RESULT IN RAIN TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR. WITH SOILS ALREADY SATURATED FROM 5 TO 18 INCHES OF RAIN IN SEPTEMBER, THIS RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. MUD AND ROCK SLIDES WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE IN THE BLUFF AREAS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, FLOYD, HOWARD, MITCHELL, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, DODGE, FILLMORE, HOUSTON, MOWER, OLMSTED, AND WINONA. IN WISCONSIN, CRAWFORD, GRANT, LA CROSSE, MONROE, RICHLAND, AND VERNON. * FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR. * WITH SOILS ALREADY SATURATED FROM 5 TO 18 INCHES OF RAIN IN SEPTEMBER, THIS RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. MUD AND ROCK SLIDES WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE IN THE BLUFF AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&