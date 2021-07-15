Oelwein Dairy Queen employees Cierrah Harris, Olivia Armstead and Karissa Shannon helped sweep up storm damage Thursday morning against the backdrop of the restaurant’s new air conditioner compressor, which was ruined when it fell off the roof in the Wednesday evening storm.
The sign up front said, “Closed today.”
“We could see where the tornado was huddling at,” Harris said. “We saw it start to form and it started getting closer and moving really fast.”
The National Weather Service later classified the damages in the southeast part of Oelwein as caused by a tornado of level 0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, for winds estimated to have been 65-85 mph based on damage.
Harris and three other coworkers sheltered in the restroom.
“We heard a huge crash. That was the AC,” she said. “We felt the whole building shake.”
She and Armstead both said they imagined it as what an earthquake would feel like.
“That was scary,” Harris said.
“Then we heard glass, and we thought it was the windows,” she said. It turned out to be a coworker’s car window.
Kirk Thedens, who co-owns the Oelwein Dairy Queen with his wife Jo Thedens, said he was about ready to call his employees and check on them when they called and said the air compressor blew off the roof onto the ground. They also called the fire department because there were power lines down and “a little bit of stuff burning on the ground,” Thedens said.
“We were sent into the area for some lines down,” Oelwein Fire Department spokesman Jim Tuecke said. “On arrival, we could smell gas. (We) got to investigating around, and found an air unit had fallen off the roof and pulled gas lines … loose. We were able to shut the gas off.”
Alliant Energy also responded and took care of their power lines, Tuecke said.
“They’re hot lines, they are still charged even when they hit the ground,” he said. “There’s a breaker, and eventually those will disrupt the power… We just assume everything’s hot.”
“(I) was going to close like normal because of the air conditioner, then the fire department comes in and says ‘Oh there’s a gas leak, everyone’s got to leave right now,’” said Dairy Queen assistant manager, Derek Doty.
“We ordered this unit that we had to have for replacement in April,” Thedens said, noting it had cost just under $25,000 and was 180,000 BTUs. “Just like everything, takes forever to get stuff. We’d just got it set on the roof Monday. It was working good Tuesday, so we finally opened up our indoor dining because we’d got good air conditioning.”
They have a smaller ground AC compressor which is still working, he indicated.
Evacuated employees watched the scene from across the street.
The Dairy Queen incident was part of a wider community response to storm damage, which included residences and the Oelwein Community Schools.
The storm caused a tree to puncture the foundation of a house at 727 First Ave. SE. Its branches also downed a power line.
“There were numerous calls we were sent to with lines down, damaged, lightning strike damage,” Tuecke said. “We did whatever we could.”
Other agencies that assisted included the Oelwein Police Department, City Street Department/Public Works Department and Alliant Energy.
The 26 Oelwein customers Alliant Energy was reporting were without power as of early Thursday morning appeared to be back online, as they had been removed from the company’s outage map on Thursday.