OELWEIN – Donna DeBartolo, Colorado Springs, plans to be in Oelwein, Saturday, Aug. 21, for the annual Italian-American Heritage Day celebration.
Donna is the granddaughter of the late Gerard (Jim) and Giovanna (Joan) Pirillo, first generation Italian settlers in Oelwein. Her parents were the late Donald and Mary Pirillo DeBartolo who made their home in Des Moines.
Donna hasn’t missed too many of the celebrations, and in the past several years has been involved with the planning of the event. She and her family, and friends, Sister Rosemary and Father William Jarema, have become regular attendees. Because of a previous engagement Father Jarema will be unable to attend this year, but native son, Father Anthony Aiello, Des Moines, will return to Oelwein to celebrate Mass.
This year’s celebration begins at Red Gate Park where Italian sandwiches, and pastries made by the DeBartolo family, will be available. Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery at 4 p.m. will be followed with dinner at the American Legion Hall at 6 p.m. The meal will be prepared by Donna and family and Marty Stasi.
Invitations to the observance were mailed out earlier but unfortunately, information regarding dinner reservations was omitted. Reservations would be appreciated and may be called to Teresa Pirillo Buckman, general chairperson, at 319-231-4800.