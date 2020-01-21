Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fayette County Democratic Chair Tim O’Brien has announced caucus locations throughout the county for the upcoming Iowa Democratic caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3.

The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses represent the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party presidential primaries for the 2020 presidential election. At each location, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and persons must be in line by 7 p.m. to register.

The locations are listed alphabetically by precinct or township, followed by location name and address.

Auburn — St. Lucas Community Center, 101 W. Main, St. Lucas

Banks/Fremont — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard

Bethel/Windsor — Hawkeye Fire Station, 113 E. Main, Hawkeye

Center — UIU Ballroom, 605 Washington St., Fayette

Clermont — NFV Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin

Dover — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine, West Union

Eden — Waucoma Library, 103 First Ave. S.W., Waucoma

Fairbank — City Hall, 116 Main St. E., Fairbank

Fairfield/Putnam — K-12 Media Center at Starmont school, 3202 40th St., Arlington

Harlan — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard

Illyria — Wadena Library, 136 S. Mill St., Wadena

Jefferson — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein

Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 — Oelwein Middle School, 300 12th Ave. S.E., Oelwein

Oran — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein

Pleasant Valley — NFV Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin

Scott — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein

Smithfield — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard

Union — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine, West Union

West Union Ward 1 — Fire Station, 212 S. Vine, West Union

West Union Ward 2 — Courthouse Assembly Room, 114 N. Vine, West Union

West Union Ward 3 — Kerndt Brothers Bank, 205 N. Vine, West Union

Westfield — UIU Ballroom, 605 Washington St., Fayette

Tags