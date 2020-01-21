Fayette County Democratic Chair Tim O’Brien has announced caucus locations throughout the county for the upcoming Iowa Democratic caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3.
The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses represent the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party presidential primaries for the 2020 presidential election. At each location, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and persons must be in line by 7 p.m. to register.
The locations are listed alphabetically by precinct or township, followed by location name and address.
Auburn — St. Lucas Community Center, 101 W. Main, St. Lucas
Banks/Fremont — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard
Bethel/Windsor — Hawkeye Fire Station, 113 E. Main, Hawkeye
Center — UIU Ballroom, 605 Washington St., Fayette
Clermont — NFV Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin
Dover — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine, West Union
Eden — Waucoma Library, 103 First Ave. S.W., Waucoma
Fairbank — City Hall, 116 Main St. E., Fairbank
Fairfield/Putnam — K-12 Media Center at Starmont school, 3202 40th St., Arlington
Harlan — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard
Illyria — Wadena Library, 136 S. Mill St., Wadena
Jefferson — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein
Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 — Oelwein Middle School, 300 12th Ave. S.E., Oelwein
Oran — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein
Pleasant Valley — NFV Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin
Scott — Wings Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., Oelwein
Smithfield — West Central High School, 305 Pember St., Maynard
Union — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine, West Union
West Union Ward 1 — Fire Station, 212 S. Vine, West Union
West Union Ward 2 — Courthouse Assembly Room, 114 N. Vine, West Union
West Union Ward 3 — Kerndt Brothers Bank, 205 N. Vine, West Union
Westfield — UIU Ballroom, 605 Washington St., Fayette