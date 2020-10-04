Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

October is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, consisting of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is working with respective law enforcement to ramp up enforcement of distracted-driving laws.

This annual campaign is part of NHTSA’s national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from Oct. 5-12.

NHTSA urges drivers to put the phone down when you get behind the wheel. If you need to text, then pull over and do not drive.