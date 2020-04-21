MARQUETTE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill on Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County.
The fish kill was reported Saturday evening. DNR environmental and field office staff responded Sunday, starting at Spook Cave about seven miles west of Marquette, finding many dead fish as they moved downstream along a three-mile stretch to Iris Avenue.
As of Monday DNR staff had not found the source of the fish kill, but continue to look for the pollutant source. DNR fisheries staff were on site doing a fish kill count, extending the search downstream of Iris Avenue.
Staff have ruled out a link to a car-semi-truck accident that occurred Saturday night along U.S. Highway 18 about three miles west of McGregor. Although diesel fuel leaked from the semi, the spill was downstream of where the fish kill was first observed. .