In the interest of keeping our students and the community safe, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars has cancelled its yearly Telethon and is replacing it with a community letter-thon.
No one could have predicted a pandemic would suspend school classrooms for this length of time and put a damper on activities and memories for the last couple of months of seniors’ high school years.
The Dollars for Scholars program is celebrating its 30th year, beginning in 1990 as a vehicle to help graduates finance future education. The program’s goal is to give scholarship aid to every graduating senior who completes the application and plans to further his or her education in any way (four-year university, two-year community college, specialty training, etc.).
Funding for these scholarships comes from two sources, individuals or businesses who sponsor and finance a specific scholarship, and through various fundraisers by the graduating class during the year, as well as football tailgate suppers, Pampered Chef sales, Pizza Hut and Pizza Ranch nights, with the seniors and their families helping out at these events.
The largest fundraiser each year has been the telethon and the DFS Committee hopes that although it cannot be held due to circumstances beyond their control, that people in the community will remember there are seniors looking to further their education and have applied for financial assistance to do so.
Last year DFS awarded 54 scholarships, with approximately $12,000 of the total figure raised from the telethon supported by businesses and individuals in the community. This year there are 51 scholarship applicants among the graduating seniors, who will be awarded scholarships.
“This is a difficult time for all, including our high school graduates who are looking ahead to their future,” said Kathy Lenth, longtime officer with the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Committee. “We invite all to support our appeal if they can, knowing that any donation one gives, large or small, is appreciated.”
Your donation can be mailed to: Oelwein Dollars for Scholars, %Oelwein Community Schools, 307 8th Ave. SE, Oelwein, IA 50662. Donations can also be made to the DFS website: oelwein.dollarsforscholars.org by clicking on the “donate now” tab and following the directions. The website address was incorrectly displayed in a previous communication.
“Each year we have been able to meet our goal of helping all graduates who apply with some financial aid. We know this year is harder for everyone: our supporters, the seniors, our committee, and the community as a whole, but we still feel we can all come together to support the educational goals of our youth,” Lenth said.
“We will get through this difficult time and helping our graduates will show them ‘job well done, now go make our community proud.’”