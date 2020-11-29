Last day for WC poinsettia
fundraiser
MAYNARD — Order a poinsettia and support the West Central Post Prom. The school is taking orders for the potted Christmas plants until Nov. 30. They are available in red and white and are expected to arrive for delivery — within a 30-mile radius of the school, on Saturday, Dec. 5.
To place your order text or Contact Amy Steinbronn at 319-350-6837. Include your name, phone number and delivery address. The cost is $16 per poinsettia.
DFS Pampered Chef orders due Tuesday
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is currently sponsoring a Pampered Chef sale to raise scholarship funds for graduating OCHS seniors. This fundraiser is especially important this year as other types of fundraisers are limited as a caution to the students and public during this pandemic.
Orders may be placed with participating high school seniors or directly online. Ordering online is quick and easy and orders will be shipped directly to you as soon as they are received. To order online use the link www.pamperedchef.com/party/oelweindfs1101.
All orders are due by Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will be back in time for Christmas. Anyone with questions may call Dollars for Scholars Board members Rose Ubben, 319-830-2441 or Heidi Roete, 319-283-0302. Think of getting a great Christmas gift for someone, a needed item for your kitchen and supporting Oelwein Dollars for Scholars at the same time.