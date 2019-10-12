Dollars for Scholars scholarship information night is Oct. 16

Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will host a special ChapterNet presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Middle School auditorium.
The Dollars for Scholars scholarship process is only available online through the ChapterNet program developed by Scholarship America. The program allows seniors to complete one profile that will link them to local scholarships as well as regional and national ones. ChapterNet is the only way ODFS scholarships can be applied for and received.
The presentation on Oct. 16 will explain ChapterNet uses and programs. Instructions will be given to students and parents on how to enter a profile and complete the steps to apply for DFS scholarships. Oelwein seniors and parents are urged to attend as profiles should be started soon.
Seniors and their parents can earn scholarship points by attending the ChapterNet Informational and instructional program. Visit the website, oelwein.dollarsforscholars.org for a preview of the site featured in the presentation. Anyone with questions may contact Kathy Lenth at 283-1301. She is looking forward to seeing students and parents on Oct. 16, and helping them get the scholarship process started.