Clermont Fire & Rescue will sponsor a drive-thru fish fry Friday, Feb. 19 and Friday, March 26, 4:30 – 8 p.m. at the Clermont Fire Station parking lot, 808 State Street. This will be a drive-thru only event, $10 per meal, with no special orders. All meals include fish, fries, corn, bun and tartar sauce. Everyone is welcome.

