At 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle that had rolled over into the ditch on T Avenue near Scenic Road, approximately two miles east of Waucoma. Dalton Eugene Upton, 22, of Fayette, was driving south on T Avenue near Scenic Road when he lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and rolled it into the ditch. The truck is believed a total loss, and there were no injuries reported. Upton was cited for failure to maintain control.
Driver charged in Sunday rollover near Waucoma
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:05:16 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:17 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Worker dies at site of Oelwein street improvement project
- Oelwein Family Pharmacy to close within the month; Merger announced with Hy-Vee Pharmacy at new Dollar Fresh site
- Oelwein police chief a finalist for Iowa City job
- Asbestos removal underway at homes slated for demolition
- Family honors veteran's memory with memorial brick
- Fairbank approves an acting police chief
- Oelwein heritage celebration shrinks: Railroad Heritage Days set for Aug. 15-16
- Fayette County chooses new flag
- Oelwein spring band awards announced
- State baseball/softball: hour-long bathroom rescue delay kicks off 3A semis, championships underway
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.