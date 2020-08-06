Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle that had rolled over into the ditch on T Avenue near Scenic Road, approximately two miles east of Waucoma. Dalton Eugene Upton, 22, of Fayette, was driving south on T Avenue near Scenic Road when he lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and rolled it into the ditch. The truck is believed a total loss, and there were no injuries reported. Upton was cited for failure to maintain control.