Driver sustains minor injuries after slippery road mishap

Trevor Teslow of West Union was treated for minor injuries after his pickup slid down a ditch and crashed into a tree south of Ossian.

A West Union man escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his pickup on a slippery road and crashed into a tree in a ditch. The accident happened at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 on Juniper Road, south of Great River Road, near Ossian.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls and determined Trevor James Teslow, 21, from West Union, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Juniper Road when he lost control due to road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a tree.

Teslow was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Palmer Hospital in West and treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle is considered a total loss. The accident remains under investigation.

