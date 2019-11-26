Driver sustains minor injuries after slippery road mishap

A West Union man escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his pickup on a slippery road and crashed into a tree in a ditch. The accident happened at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 on Juniper Road, south of Great River Road, near Ossian.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls and determined Trevor James Teslow, 21, from West Union, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Juniper Road when he lost control due to road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a tree.
Teslow was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Palmer Hospital in West and treated for minor injuries.
The vehicle is considered a total loss. The accident remains under investigation.